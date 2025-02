Lahore: FIFA has extended the term of the current Normalization Committee until July 31, 2025. According to the PFF Normalization Committee spokesperson, FIFA has nominated current Normalization Committee member Saud Azeem Hashmi as the chairman.

Saud Azeem Hashmi will take charge of his post on February 16 after the completion of Haroon Malik’s term. Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Haris Azmat will remain associated with the committee as members.