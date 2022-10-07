Saifullah Khan Nyazee, a prominent party member and senator, was allegedly “taken up” by “unknown individuals” from outside the Islamabad Senate grounds on Friday, according to PTI leaders.

PTI General Secretary Asad Umar stated during a press briefing in Islamabad: “I have just learned that Saifullah Nyazee has been selected from the Senate.

سینیٹر سیف اللہ نیازی کو سینیٹ کے احاطے سے اغوا کرلیا گیا ہے،پہلے بھی ان کے گھر کے اوپر حملہ کیا گیا تھا اور ذاتی سامان تحویل میں لیا گیا تھا قانون کی دھجیاں اڑائی جا رہی ہیں، آج تک پاکستان میں ایسا نہیں ہوا — Dr. Iftikhar Durrani (@IftikharDurani) October 7, 2022

If the reported events are true, he declared, “this is highly condemnable.”Shireen Mazari, the PTI leader, meanwhile, asserted that “unknown guys in Islamabad” “picked up” the lawmaker from Senate grounds.

Senate Chairman should be ashamed that Senator Saifullah Nyazee has been picked up by unknown people from Islamabad without his knowledge or approval. And he is silent on the matter? Or worse he may be complicit? @Mushahid @mustafa_nawazk — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 7, 2022

She slammed Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, telling him he ought to be “ashamed” that the affair took place without his knowledge or consent.

“… he says nothing about it? Or even worse, may he be complicit? It was her.Iftikhar Durrani, the leader of the PTI, asserted that Nyazee was “abducted,” however. He noted that there had previously been a “assault” on the senator’s home, during which his personal belongings had been taken.FIA reacts

سینٹ کے احاطے سے سینیٹر کو اٹھا لیا گیا؟ ملک میں اتنی بڑی فسطائیت کبھی نازل نہیں ہوئ، اس سے زیادہ توھین پارلیمنٹ کی ہو نہیں سکتی، چیئرمین سینٹ کم از کم غیرت کا مظاہرہ کریں اور اس عمل کا نوٹس لیں https://t.co/q5x0OErFUz — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 7, 2022



The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) published a statement debunking mainstream and social media claims that it was responsible for the arrest.

The FIA spokesperson refuted the media rumours, stating that “the senator has not yet been apprehended by any FIA wing.”