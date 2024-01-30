With its hysterical “investigation” into a purported “malicious social media campaign” against Supreme Court judges, the interim administration has embarrassed not only the higher judiciary but also itself. Over the weekend, there was a stir when a number of well-known journalists, including those covering the Supreme Court, shared on social media that the FIA had sent them notices under the harsh Peca Act, calling them in for interviews regarding comments they had made on the platform.With the public fury mounting over what many perceived as the interim government’s clumsy attempt to quell criticism of the Supreme Court’s ruling on January 13 in the PTI’s election symbol case, the acting information minister made an appearance on television on Sunday. He addressed the constraints on free speech while refuting any notion of a “witch-hunt” against journalists. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa reportedly took suo motu notice of the matter on Saturday and scheduled a hearing, which is what started the press conference. It was evident from the court’s hearings yesterday that it wished to disassociate itself from the actions of the government.It is very regrettable that, in spite of strong criticism from a number of well-known attorneys, the two leading forums that represent the legal community had previously supported and even encouraged the interim government’s plan to prosecute critics. It is hoped that they will reevaluate their stance in light of the chief justice’s remarks on Monday, which included the following: “If you feel that shutting down criticism of the Supreme Court benefits it, you are harming me” and a clear distinction between criticizing the court’s decisions and “provoking violence and spreading disturbance.” It is important to remember that the Supreme Court, led by its former chief justice, faced consistent and harsh criticism only a year prior and still maintained its conservative stance. Those who had been outspoken during the previous chief justice’s administration were especially disheartened to see them now bending over backwards to prove their loyalty to the king. The new chief justice’s affirmation of a high degree of tolerance for critical voices—and his welcome of them for serving as a mirror to the superior judiciary—is encouraging. Regarding the interim administration, it is imperative that it evaluates its actions in light of its constitutional obligations.