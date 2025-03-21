Karachi: The Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has released details of the case registered against renowned journalist Farhan Malik after his arrest.

According to the text of the FIR registered in the FIA ​​Cybercrime, Farhan Malik is involved in running a campaign to post objectionable videos as per the investigation of the inquiry.

The case said that during the inquiry, a preliminary technical analysis of the alleged YouTube channel was done, which revealed that the person allegedly broadcasting the video was posted.

The FIA ​​said that it contains an agenda of anti-state fake news and public provocation, and continuously spreads and uploads anti-state posts and videos.

It has been further stated that the agenda of fake news and public provocation damages the reputation of government institutions at the international level.

The FIA ​​said that the above facts constitute the commission of offences punishable under Sections 16,20,26-A of the PECA 2016 as amended Act 2025 r/w 500/109 PPC.

It was further informed that the case has been registered against Farhan Gohar Malik son of Ali Gohar Malik with the approval of the competent authority.

It may be recalled that the FIA ​​had arrested renowned journalist Farhan Malik yesterday after summoning him for inquiry.

Journalists protested against the arrest of Farhan Malik and demanded his immediate release from the FIA ​​authorities.