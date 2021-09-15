ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against Deputy Director NADRA and Assistant Director NADRA in fake ID cards scandal.

As per details, the FIA s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) has launched an operation in Karachi. A case has been registered against NADRA deputy director Gauri Shankar and assistant director Yasir Zeb.

The accused, deputy director NADRA Gowri Shankar, had gone into hiding to avoid arrest during the ongoing FIA’s fake identity card inquiry. Taking advantage of the fear and intimidation of the accused deputy director, NADRA assistant director Yasir Zeb demanded a bribe of Rs 1 million from the accused deputy director and assured him of protection from arrest.

After the registration of the case, the already wanted deputy director has been arrested while the search is on for assistant director Yasir Zeb. So far 6 cases have been registered in the fake identity card scandal and the number of arrested accused is 18 including senior officers of NADRA, foreign nationals and agents.