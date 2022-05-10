<!-- wp:image {"width":1058,"height":605} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-10\/416043_4611049_updates.jpg" alt="Images of suspect attending a PTI rally (left) and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a rally. \u2014 Geo News screengrabs" width="1058" height="605"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>PESHAWAR: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Federal Investigation<\/a> Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing has arrested an alleged worker of PTI for uploading fake images of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on social media.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>According to the FIR, the suspect, Fayyaz ud Din, son of Ishraq ud Din, who is a resident of Sabz Ali Town Warsak Road, Peshawar, has been booked under Section 21, 24 of <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act<\/a> (PECA) 2016 and 509 of Pakistan Penal Code.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The FIA presented the suspect in a relevant court, which remanded him for seven days in prison.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Media reports suggest that Fayyaz launched a social media campaign to malign <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">PML-N by uploading Maryam's<\/a> fake videos and pictures.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->