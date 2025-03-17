ISLAMABAD:The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Islamabad has made a significant arrest, apprehending a suspect involved in running a hate campaign against state institutions.According to an FIA spokesperson, the arrested suspect has been identified as Haider Saeed. He was arrested during a raid in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

The suspect was found sharing negative propaganda and derogatory content against institutions during the Jaffar Express tragedy. Additionally, he was involved in supporting and promoting banned terrorist organisations on social media.

The suspect was not only running a toxic campaign against state institutions but also sharing provocative statements and material in favor of terrorists.

The FIA stated that the suspect’s social media accounts and digital evidence have been seized, and investigations have been initiated.FIA spokesperson said that strict legal action would be taken against the suspect in accordance with the law.