LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday approached police to take action against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for storming the FIA Lahore office.

According to details, the PML-N leaders today stormed the FIA’s Lahore office after PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

FIA has filed a written complaint with the police demanding action against the 12 PML-N leaders including PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, Ata Tarar, Mian Margoob and Ghazali Butt.

According to the petition, the PML-N leaders stormed the FIA ​​Lahore office and violated the lockdown orders, adding that legal action should be taken against those involved in the attack.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore early Saturday morning. FIA immigration officers barred him from boarding the flight that was scheduled to take off at 4:50 am.

Shehbaz was issued a boarding pass with his luggage scanned but was stopped from boarding the plane due to his name still being on the blacklist, sources relayed.