ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that sugar mills are being fully monitored, various institutions including FIA and IB are cooperating in monitoring the purchase and sale of sugar mills.

The Finance Minister said this while holding a press conference with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

He said that the country is becoming economically stable, the Prime Minister and the cabinet were informed about the economic situation of the country last week, we received remittances of $ 3.1 billion in February, the stock market set new records, the trade deficit decreased significantly, more than 52,000 investors invested in the stock market.

He said that further improvement in economic indicators is expected in 2025, the FBR has established a monitoring system in sugar mills, a modern system is being used for complete monitoring of sugar mills, various institutions including FIA and IB are cooperating in monitoring the purchase and sale of sugar mills.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that economic indicators are becoming positive, all Pakistanis are satisfied with the performance of the government, all friendly countries are appreciative of Pakistan’s economic development, overseas Pakistanis are commendable who increased foreign exchange reserves by sending remittances to Pakistan, Pakistan’s economy is moving from stability to growth.

The Information Minister said that the steps taken regarding sugar have never been taken before in history, sales tax collection has reached 15 billion to 24 billion rupees within a year, whatever steps have to be taken in the interest of the people of Pakistan, unprecedented steps have been taken within a year, the journey of construction and development will continue.