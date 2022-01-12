FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Board of Directors (BODs) has sanctioned Rs570 million for the immediate purchase of operational vehicles.

This was decided during a board meeting chaired by Syed Husnain Haider, which was held at FESCO Headquarters.

It was discussed in the meeting that the FESCO spends a huge amount on the maintenance of its vehicles yet the staff has been facing problems in redressing the consumer’s complaints. On this BOD decided to replace its current vehicles.

As per this decision, the old redundant and obsolete vehicles will be replaced for the instant redressal of consumers’ complaints.

Syed Hussain Haider said as per the decision made by the company 66 trucks, 34 single cabins, and 35 Shahzor loader mini trucks are being purchased on an immediate basis.

FESCO CEO Bashir Ahmed has directed the department concerned to speed up the purchase process and hoped that a new fleet of vehicles will be inducted as soon as its delivery was made.

He said the new operation vehicles will particularly help in gearing up maintenance work in far-flung areas of Darya Khan, Bhakkar, Mianwali as well as GSC and other directorates.