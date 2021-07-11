LAHORE: Police on Sunday apprehended a man for allegedly raping a female student of a medical university at gunpoint at a home in Lahore.

According to SP investigation, the incident occurred at a home in Nishtar Colony where a man held a girl, a student of a medical university, at gunpoint and allegedly raped her.

The girl later approached the police and on her indication, the suspect was arrested by police, the Lahore police official said adding that he has been identified as Habib Ullah.

The victim would undergo the medical test while the suspect has been shifted to a police station for further interrogation into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of sexual assault have been reported from the capital city of Punjab province previously.

In one such incident recently, a girl from the Gulshan e Ravi area was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by seven men before they dumped her on the street within Chung Police Station.

The victim girl was thrown on the street after the sexual assault on her following which the passers-by took her to Jinnah Hospital where the police filed her case on her personal complaint on directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Sajid Kayani. Soon after the incident was reported on media, Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took cognizance of the matter and demanded a report on the crime from CCPO Lahore.