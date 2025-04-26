The effects of controversial laws began to emerge as soon as Donald Trump took office as US President. According to a global news agency, law enforcement agencies in the US detained a female judge, Hannah Dugan.

The female judge was accused of trying to protect an undocumented immigrant from arrest.

Police said that female judge Hannah Dugan was released after a brief investigation, but it was not said whether any charges had been filed against the woman.

It should be remembered that the US Department of Justice has repeatedly assured that strict action will be taken for violating President Trump’s immigration orders.