Former captain of Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Jawaria Khan got married.

Jawaria Khan’s grand wedding ceremony was held in Karachi, in which apart from relatives and friends, the players of the national cricket team also participated.

Photos and videos of Jawaria Khan’s wedding ceremony went viral on social media.

In the pictures, she can be seen in an off-white wedding ensemble with light makeup and jewelry.

In the videos that went viral from the marriage of the female player, former captain of the national women’s cricket team Sana Mir and other players, including the batsman Ayesha Zafar, can also be seen playing Ludi.

It should be noted that Jawaria Khan represented Pakistan in 116 ODIs and 122 T20 International matches.

Jawaria Khan made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in May 2008.

He has scored 2885 runs for Pakistan in ODIs and 2018 runs in T20Is.

He played his last ODI match against India in 2022 and his last T20 against Ireland in February 2023.