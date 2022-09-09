Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, and the sporting world paused to pay tribute. Roger Federer praised the British monarch for her “elegance” and “grace.”

The PGA Championship of European golf and Test cricket matches that were set to take place in Britain on Friday have been cancelled out of respect.

As tributes to the queen flooded in from all corners of the sporting world, British horse racing officials likewise hit the pause button.

Before the start of the women’s semi-finals at the US Open in New York, there was a moment of silence.

Federer wrote, “I am profoundly saddened by the demise of Her Royal Majesty,” after meeting the monarch in 2010 when she paid a visit to Wimbledon.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion, who was not competing at the US Open, said that “her elegance, grace, and commitment to her vocation will live on in history.”

Rafael Nadal, a fellow tennis great, tweeted his “deepest sympathies” and “most respect.”

Pele, a legend in Brazilian football, was one of the athletes that paid tribute.

He wrote in his writing, “Since the first time I encountered Queen Elizabeth II in person, in 1968, when she visited Brazil to experience our passion for football and sense the love we have for our country,the magic, I have been a fan of football. of a crowded Maracana, I have been a tremendous admirer of her.

Her actions have left a legacy that will last for a long time. Harry Kane, the captain of the England football team, expressed his sorrow over the passing of the queen on Thursday by posting on Twitter: “The queen was a wonderful role model who will be remembered for her extraordinary years of service to this nation. Until we meet again, Your Majesty.”

The third Test match between England and South Africa at the Oval in London was cancelled, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).Thursday’s opening day in London was postponed without a ball being thrown.