



ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry

Tuesday said that the authority of the federal government to take

private lands from the people for establishing housing societies had

been abolished.

The Information Minister held a press briefing after the cabinet meeting

and announced that Prime Minister would address the nation tomorrow

(Wednesday).

He told the media persons that a plan of action would be formulated for

equitable distribution of residential plots and new authority for

property management was being set up.

Fawad said that PM Imran had taken the allied parties into confidence

over the electoral reforms because free and fair elections were not

possible without them.

Talking about the commodities price hike, he said that the price of

essential commodities in the country were lower than other countries in

the region.

The minister said the petrol price in Pakistan was lower than in Indian

and Bangladesh, as well as the poverty rate in regional countries was

also higher than in Pakistan. He also mentioned that there was a clear

difference in the prices of essential commodities in Punjab and Sindh as

food prices in Sindh were higher than in Punjab.

Fawad suggested to the Sindh government that should review

administrative matters.

Information Minister Fawad also disclosed that his government was going

to legalize all the projects related to reducing poverty in Pakistan.

The information minister said that the cabinet was briefed on the

vacancies in the commerce and information ministries.