ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry
Tuesday said that the authority of the federal government to take
private lands from the people for establishing housing societies had
been abolished.
The Information Minister held a press briefing after the cabinet meeting
and announced that Prime Minister would address the nation tomorrow
(Wednesday).
He told the media persons that a plan of action would be formulated for
equitable distribution of residential plots and new authority for
property management was being set up.
Fawad said that PM Imran had taken the allied parties into confidence
over the electoral reforms because free and fair elections were not
possible without them.
Talking about the commodities price hike, he said that the price of
essential commodities in the country were lower than other countries in
the region.
The minister said the petrol price in Pakistan was lower than in Indian
and Bangladesh, as well as the poverty rate in regional countries was
also higher than in Pakistan. He also mentioned that there was a clear
difference in the prices of essential commodities in Punjab and Sindh as
food prices in Sindh were higher than in Punjab.
Fawad suggested to the Sindh government that should review
administrative matters.
Information Minister Fawad also disclosed that his government was going
to legalize all the projects related to reducing poverty in Pakistan.
The information minister said that the cabinet was briefed on the
vacancies in the commerce and information ministries.
