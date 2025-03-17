PESHAWAR –Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif stated on Monday that the federal government should refrain from political rhetoric and instead cooperate in the war against terrorism.In a statement, Saif said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was bravely confronting terrorists, and in the last three days, the police had thwarted multiple terrorist attacks, adding that in Bannu and Lakki Marwat, the public stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the police to repel terrorist assaults.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government pays tribute to the brave police and the proud public. The people and the police are united in the fight against terrorism, and without public cooperation, the elimination of miscreants is not possible,” he added.

He emphasised that the federal government should avoid political rhetoric and instead support the fight against terrorism.“Terrorism is not a provincial but a national issue. The federal government has remained a silent spectator in the war against terrorism and has withheld the province’s funds instead of aiding in the fight,” he asserted.