ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that the federal government has made the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections violent, controversial and it used every tactic to undermine these elections. He said that federal ministers spoiled Kashmir’s election atmosphere.

Addressing a press conference along with Farhatullah Babar and other leaders of the PPP at People’s Secretariat Islamabad on Sunday, he said that the violation of election ban on Kashmir Affairs Minister has made a mockery of the entire system.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said, “We spoke to the IG and the Chief Secretary and briefed them on the situation. Our voters are being tortured and there have been many such incidents. The administration is flying PTI flags. The behaviour of the federal government deserves condemnation.”

He said the government has damaged the Kashmir cause. The people of Occupied Kashmir have been imprisoned after Imran Khan came to power. Azad Kashmir elections are rigged? So what will happen to the general elections, he asked. Prime Minister Imran Khan should stop playing with fire. Imran Khan is trying to spoil the Kashmir case.

The former prime minister said that PPP has lodged written complaints with the Election Commission. The Chief Election Commissioner should take notice of the attitude of the federal government, he stressed.

He said, “This election will harm the Kashmir cause. Administration is supporting the PTI candidates. I have contacted the Chief Secretary, IG Azad Kashmir by phone. Federal ministers have made Azad Kashmir elections a joke. Federal ministers have flouted the rules of the Election Commission. Federal ministers continued to campaign against the rules in Azad Kashmir. Senior PPP leader Chaudhry Yasin’s car was fired upon. Some officials of the Azad Kashmir administration are interfering in the election process.”

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that he will put the facts about Azad Kashmir elections in front of the people. The government, which claims to hold clean and transparent elections, has failed. Violent incidents are taking place in Azad Kashmir. The government did everything in the election that the constitution, the law of ethics does not allow, he maintained.

He said that the government is playing with fire in Azad Kashmir. The solution to the Kashmir issue is the implementation of UN resolutions. The Prime Minister’s statement on Kashmir referendum is regrettable. Ali Mohammad Khan and Kamran Bangash are putting pressure on the polling station administration in Peshawar. The Deputy Speaker is visiting the polling Station in Quetta. Federal ministers used language contrary to the traditions and culture of Azad Kashmir, he added.

The former prime minister said, “Federal government has made the Azad Kashmir elections controversial. The Chief Election Commissioner should immediately investigate the complaints received. PPP is submitting written complaints to the Chief Election Commissioner. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to hold free and transparent elections in Azad Kashmir.”

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the PPP election camp in Rawalpindi has been uprooted. The government is openly using the administration across the country. The government is depriving voters of their right to vote. PPP candidates have been tortured in Rawalpindi and Jhang. The real face of PTI has been exposed on the people of Azad Kashmir. Clean, transparent, free elections are essential for the Kashmir cause.

Senator Farhatullah Babar, Senator Palwasha Khan, Senator Rubina Khalid, Nazir Dhoki, Nadeem Asghar Kaira and Sardar Zulfikar Ali were also present on the occasion.