Federal govt ends winter vacations, Saturday off for schools

ISLAMABAD : In an effort to overcome the educational loss of students due to COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government on Friday decided to end winter vacations for educational institutions this year. According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Education, winter vacations will not be observed this year in all the federal government-run educational institutions and private schools. The federal government also increased working days to six for the schools. Special classes will be conducted every Saturday to overcome the educational loss, read the statement. Earlier on Friday, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had said that the government plans to reopen educational institutes in a phase-wise manner, setting the priority of opening it from higher secondary classes to middle and primary gradually.