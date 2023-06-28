ISLAMABAD: The federal government decided to conduct a special audit in view of the alleged irregularities during the management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board and wrote a letter to the Auditor General of Pakistan to start an immediate audit.

The federal government has taken a big step on the non-delivery of relevant records by the management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board to the federal ministry of inter-provincial affairs.

The letter said that the Auditor General should immediately start an audit of PSL-8 and that a full audit of the expenditure incurred during the Najam Sethi era should be conducted.