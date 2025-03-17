Peshawar: Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is fighting terrorists bravely while the federal government is promoting terrorism by withholding funds.

In a statement, Barrister Saif paid tribute to the provincial police for their bravery and said that in the last three days, the police have foiled several terrorist attacks.

He said that the people in Bannu and Lakki Marwat, along with the police, repelled terrorist attacks. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government pays tribute to the brave police and the brave people. The people and the police are united in the fight against terrorism.

Barrister Dr. Saif said that without the cooperation of the people, it is not possible to eliminate the evil elements. The fake federal government should avoid political rhetoric instead of cooperating in the fight against terrorism. Terrorism is not a provincial but a national problem.

He said that the federal government has remained a silent spectator against terrorism, the fake federal government has withheld the province’s funds instead of helping in the fight against terrorism, weakening the province economically is actually tantamount to promoting terrorism.

Barrister Dr. Saif said that after the merger of FATA, the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increased, but the NFC award is not being given accordingly, the federation is due Rs 700 billion under the AIP program, but so far only Rs 132 billion has been released. Similarly, the arrears of Rs 2,000 billion of Net Hydel are also not being paid to the province.