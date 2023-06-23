The federal government has decided to extend the Eid-ul-Adha holidays after hearing complaints from the general population about its decision to announce a brief break for Eid celebrations.

The government has reportedly allowed an extra day off on Wednesday, June 28, making a total of five days off, including the weekend, for Eid-ul-Adha.

The administration had announced earlier that individuals who worked five days a week might have a two-day break on June 29 and 30 (Thursday and Friday). On the other hand, from June 29 to July 1 (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday), anyone who worked six days a week had a three-day holiday.

The holidays will now begin on June 28 and end on July 2, including the weekend, according to the most current statement. The formal announcement is as follows:

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the organisation in charge of moon sighting, declared that the moon was visible on Monday for the Islamic month of Zil Hajj. The Festival of Sacrifice, commonly known as Eid-ul-Adha, will be observed in Pakistan on June 29.

The Committee gathered in Karachi to sight the crescent moon of the Zil Hajj at dusk, and Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad acted as its chairman.