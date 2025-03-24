Islamabad: The federal government has decided to appoint a DG and 5 directors to activate the Tax Policy Office established on another condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for which the Ministry of Finance has also invited applications from eligible candidates for the appointment of a DG and 5 directors in the Policy Office.

According to the details, the appointment of Directors General in the Tax Policy Office will be under Special Professional Pay Scale One, among which the Director Economic Investigations, Director Business Taxation, Director Personal Taxation, Director International Taxation will be appointed. The appointment of directors in the office will be under Special Professional Pay Scale Two.

The Ministry of Finance has invited applications on the National Job Portal by April 6, while the notification to establish the Tax Policy Office was issued last month. The federal government has separated policy making and tax collection, limiting the FBR to the scope of tax collection only.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this office will report directly to the Minister of Finance and Revenue, it has been established to work on formulating the government’s reform agenda and it will analyze tax policies and proposals. Under this, tax policies and proposals will be analyzed through data modeling, revenue, and economic forecasting.

It should be noted that Pakistan had assured the IMF to keep tax policymaking and collection processes independent, the Policy Office will present income, sales tax, FED policy reports to the Minister of Finance, and focus will be on tax implementation by overcoming loopholes to reduce tax fraud.