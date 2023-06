ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

According to the details, there will be Eid holidays in the country from June 29 to July 1.

It should be noted that the Zil-Hijjah moon was sighted in Pakistan yesterday, according to which Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated in the country on June 29.

Apart from this, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 28 in Arab countries.