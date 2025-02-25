ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to be expanded within two days and the new ministers are expected to take oath at the Presidency on February 27 or 28.

The federal cabinet headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be expanded in the next two days and members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan and the ruling Muslim League (N) are also in the running.

Muslim League (N) Member of National Assembly Hanif Abbasi, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Talal Chaudhry and Afzal Khokhar will join the cabinet.

MQM Pakistan Member of National Assembly Mustafa Kamal will also join the federal cabinet, while Barristers Aqeel and Huzaifa Rehman will also be inducted into the cabinet.

In addition, Abdul Rehman Kanju and Saradar Yousaf will also join the federal cabinet, who have also worked as federal ministers in the previous government, while Dr. Toqir Shah will be the Prime Minister’s advisor.

It has been decided to include Romina Khursheed Alam, Raza Hayat Hiraj and Chaudhry Riaz, besides Nausheen Iftikhar, a female MLA from Sialkot, in the cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new members of the federal cabinet will be held at the President’s Office on February 27 or 28.