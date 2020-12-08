ISLAMABAD; A 17-point agenda was considered in a meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Members expressed concern over PDM rallies despite spike in the Coronavirus cases.

The meeting was briefed on the rise in patient rate and deaths following the new wave of Coronavirus, while the Prime Minister apprised the Federal Cabinet of the government s policy on PDM meetings.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister said that the opposition was playing with the lives of the people, they valued their own interests more than the lives of the people.

The meeting also discussed the issue of severing diplomatic relations with France. The Cabinet assigned to the Foreign Minister the task of consulting with Muslim countries on the issue of relations with France.

Federal Minister for IT Aminul Haq raised the issue of missing persons, the Prime Minister directed Interior Minister Ijaz Shah to investigate the issue regarding the recovered body of an MQM worker.

MQM complained about not being invited in the meeting regarding Karachi Transformation Plan, the Prime Minister assured that the MQM would be invited at the next meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for dialogue at the international level to address the issue of Islamophobia.

The Prime Minister said Islam preaches to respect all the religions.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the cabinet about the recent OIC meeting. He said all the OIC members condemned the Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Federal Cabinet approved the restructuring of the board of directors of six power distribution companies with the aim to improve their efficiency. These include distribution companies of Faisalabad, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Faisal Sultan briefed the cabinet about the latest Covid-19 situation. The meeting was apprised that the second wave of the pandemic is proving to be more fatal. 89 people died of the virus in a day.

The cabinet was informed that the virus intensity has increased in all the cities of the country.

Imran Khan in his remarks said the pandemic poses threat to the lives of the people and there should be no politics on it.

The Prime Minister said the country s health infrastructure cannot afford the spread of the contagion.

Imran Khan directed to ensure adequate supply of oxygen in all the hospitals.

The cabinet approved monthly M Phil allowance of 2500 rupees for the personnel of the armed forces.