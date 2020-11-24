ISLAMABAD : In the wake of controlling increasing rape incidents, a meeting of federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has approved suggestions proposing strict punishments for the convicts. During the meeting, the premier said that no delay will be tolerated in legislation regarding this serious matter.

He has also given go ahead to prepare castration law for the rapists. Some ministers including Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Senator Azam Khan Swati and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri demanded to publicly hang the rape criminals. On the occasion, the PM said that the government will take care of victims’ identity and sentiments. Meanwhile, the cabinet also discussed latest COVID-19 situation and the steps being taken to check its spread. It also deliberated upon the overall political and economic situation of the country. NNI