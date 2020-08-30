Federal cabinet abolishes secret balloting in Senate elections

ISLAMABAD : In an important development, the federal cabinet has on Saturday approved to abolish the practice of secret balloting in the Senate elections. Sources familiar with the matter have informed that the cast vote will possess information about both the voter and the chosen candidate. The proposal to conduct elections by ‘show of hand’ has been rejected. According to the amended draft, which will be presented before the parliament in a few days, the Senate elections will be conducted by single transferable open vote. The new rule has been introduced to stop the practice of selling votes.