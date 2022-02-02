LAHORE: Chairman, Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan, Barrister Shahid Majeed said February 5 will be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day in Japan to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and to condemn Indian forces’ atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

‘He said that India’s illegal occupation has created an alarming situation in Jammu and Kashmir where innocent people are being killed every day by the Indian forces which failed to curb Kashmiris voice for freedom’.

Chairman, KSFJ said on February 5 he will submit a resolution to the UN Representative Office in Tokyo on the behalf of “Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan” reminding the United Nations it’s a pledge made to the people of Kashmir, accepting their right of self-determination. “ A similar resolution will also be submitted to the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, he added

He said India has been trying to enforce its aggressively hostile agenda in the entire region ever since, and the entire world clearly knows India’s frustrating efforts for establishing its so-called supremacy in the region.

Barrister Shahid Majeed said the heinous designs of the Indian government to maintain its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir have put the safety and future of South Asia at stake.

Chairman KSFJ said that Kashmiris had been fighting for their birthright for the last seven decades and would continue the independence movement till it reached its logical conclusion.

He said that Kashmiris around the Line of Control and around the world observe February 5 every year as Kashmir Solidarity Day to renew their pledge for their struggle for independence.