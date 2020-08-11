Feasibility study of Quetta-Taftan railway track completed: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Tuesday that Pakistan Railways has completed the feasibility study of up-gradation of Quetta-Taftan railway track. Sheikh Rasheed said this while talking to Iranian Ambassador Syed Mohammad Ali Hussaini who called on him in Islamabad Tuesday. During the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interests were discussed. On the occasion, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that Quetta-Taftan rail track will be upgraded at a cost of 112 billion rupees and it will increase trade and movement of passengers between Pakistan and Iran. The railways’ minister expressed the desire for fast enhanced cooperation in railways between Pakistan and Iran under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said ML-1 project, approved under CPEC between Pakistan and China, will revolutionize railways in Pakistan. The Iranian Ambassador stressed the need for expediting efforts regarding Pakistan-Iran-Turkey freight train under Economic Coordination Organization. On August 5, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved ML-1 railway line. A declaration stated that $6.806 billion worth ML-1 project had been approved by the national economic council in order to upgrade 2,655 kilometres long railway track in three packages. The project will increase the speed limit of the passenger and freight trains up to 160 km and 120 km respectively besides hiking the number of passenger trains from 34 to 137 and 171 in the last phase.