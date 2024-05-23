Fear of heat waves is still being expressed in different parts of the country including Sindh and Punjab.

Today in Nawabshah, the temperature will be as high as 51 degrees and in Sukkur, it will be 49 degrees. In Multan, the mercury will reach 47 degrees. Will be.

On the other hand, in Karachi, the temperature will be 43 degrees in 38 degrees, while in Gilgit, mercury is likely to go up to 38 degrees and in Muzaffarabad 41 degrees.

Along with this, a severe heat wave is going on in Hyderabad due to which arrangements have been made to provide relief to the citizens by providing free syrup, umbrellas, headscarves and raining water from fire brigade vehicles.