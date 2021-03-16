PM Imran Khan says FBR’s track and trace system is crucial for checking mass tax evasions in the country.

Tells law minister to “convince the Sindh High Court that a failure to impose the automated system would cause “losses of billions” to the country.

Says big sectors of the economy, including tobacco, cement, and sugar, witnessing mass tax evasions.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR’s) automated track and trace system is crucial for checking mass tax evasions in the country.

The premier also directed the country’s Law Minister, Barrister Farogh Naseem, to work on getting the stay order by the Sindh High Court vacated.