The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has opposed the FBR’s proposal to block mobile SIMs of non-tax return filers.

The PTA has written to the FBR that it is not legally bound to implement the SIM blocking order and that the SIM blocking process is incompatible with our framework.

The PTA said in the letter that only 27 percent of women in Pakistan use sims drawn in their own names and the remaining women and children use sims in the names of male family members.

PTA receives letter from FBR to block SIMs of non-filers

The PTA wrote in the letter that banning mobile SIMs will also affect the process of e-commerce and transactions.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has rejected the FBR’s request to block the SIM and suggested some other course of action.

It should be remembered that the FBR had issued an Income Tax General Order to block the mobile SIMs of more than 66,000 people.

According to FBR, the income of these persons is eligible to file income tax returns, but these persons are not filing despite being able to file income tax returns, these persons are not included in FBR’s active taxpayer list, so they file income tax returns. Mobile phone connections of defaulters can be terminated at any time