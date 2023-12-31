Plans have been drawn up to cut off electricity and telephone connections of unregistered taxpayers to bring more people into the tax net as per International Monetary Fund (IMF) terms.

Talking to GeoNews, the spokesperson of FBR said that notices have been issued to more than 81 lakh 95 thousand unregistered people, notices have been issued to 24 lakh 98 thousand 419 unregistered people for the tax year 2022, while for the tax year 2023 56 have been issued notices. 96 thousand 590 unregistered persons were issued connots.

According to the spokesperson of FBR, the first phase of these notices has been issued. In the second phase, there is a plan to disconnect the telephone connections of unregistered large taxpayers. Notices have been issued to these persons under the Income Tax General Order.

According to the sources of FBR, the second phase also includes the plan to disconnect the electricity connections of these persons, the details of these persons have been obtained from the bank transactions, the data of purchase and sale by the businessmen is also supported by NADRA. Obtained from

It should be noted that the IMF has imposed the condition of bringing more people into the tax net for sanctioning the loan.