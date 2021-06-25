ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday directed the field formations to ensure timely disposal of pension and retirement cases, warning that the officers concerned will be responsible for any lapse.

An official notification issued by the FBR stated that it is observed with serious concern that field formations while forwarding/ submitting retirement cases/ pension papers for the approval/ signatures of competent authority don’t follow the procedures of the government and FBR’s instructions issued on the subject from time to time.

In some cases pension papers of officers / officials are received after their date of retirement. This at times causes embarrassment to the department. The Pension Rules for Civil Servants stipulate the procedure and stages for disposal of pension cases (refer to S.No. 53 & 54 “A manual of pension procedures”).

As per the aforesaid rules, action on the pension papers of a civil servant should be initiated one year before a Government servant is due to retire, so that pension may be sanctioned a month before the date of his retirement. Similarly, the Establishment Division’s Instructions, (conveyed to all ministries / departments, vide letter No. 330/RP/2016- WO(P) dated 12.05.2017) also emphasise that “the retirement Notifications / office orders of the retiring officers/officials shall be issued at least one year before retirement on attaining the age of superannuation”.

All additional commissioners / deputy commissioners, additional directors / deputy directors (HQ) are personally liable for timely submission of pension cases as per procedure/ instructions issued by the government. In view of the above, the officers have been directed to ensure that cases of all officers / officials under your control retiring by 30.06.2022 are processed by 15.07.2021 positively. ADCIR / DC (HQs) shall personally be held responsible for any lapse in this regard.