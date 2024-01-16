ISLAMABAD: The federal government is all set to approve the restructuring of the FBR, although officials of the institution believe that the country may face a financial crisis with this decision.

Officials concerned in this regard told The News on condition of anonymity that the top leadership of SIFC, which approved the restructuring of FBR, was also influenced by vested interests in favor of these reforms. What is wrong?

These sources further revealed that the leadership of SIFC sincerely wanted to improve the revenue collection mechanism but a few failed constituencies saw this desire as an opportunity to increase their prominence and They can use it for their small personal gain.

Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar has been making determined efforts to restructure the FBR since his appointment, but there is no consistency in the proposals in this regard and the pendulum of changes sometimes touches one extreme and sometimes touches the other extreme. Is.

It started from here that there should be a single tax agency to collect all federal and provincial taxes, but now the effort is to divide the existing FBR into several boards and agencies with effective presence of private individuals so that they The work of the boards can also be monitored.