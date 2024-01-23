Islamabad: The meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by the Caretaker Prime Minister is scheduled for today (Tuesday) and in the same meeting the process of restructuring of FBR and its digitization will be considered which has been discussed by the top leadership of FBR. Strong resistance is being done.

The FBR officers belong to both the Inland Revenue Services and the Customs Group and have decided to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan today ahead of the Cabinet meeting in which they will represent the interim government on the issue. Will strongly oppose the approval of the summary.

However, Secretary of Redevelopment and Chairman FBR have signed the summary of the restructuring of FBR and sent it to the cabinet, now the federal cabinet will consider it and decide to approve it.

Under Section 230 of the Election Act, the Commission had on August 15, 2023, given guidelines to the interim government to deal with day-to-day affairs only and to hold general elections, which is contrary to the instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan. There is a violation.

FBR officers who are opposed to the restructuring have told The News that they believed the caretaker government did not have the power to make drastic changes in the FBR.