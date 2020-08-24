FBR officials’ performance report lands in PMDU

ISLAMABAD : The Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) has received a report regarding the performance of officials of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). The report compiled by the chairman FBR has been presented before Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to the report, strict warning has been issued to 10 high ranking officials of the FBR over their poor performance. Letters of displeasure have been sent to member Custom Policy, DG Customs Intelligence, Chief Collector Balochistan, Chief Commissioner IR Karachi, Chief Collector Islamabad, DG Customs Karachi, member Customs Operation, Chief Commissioner IR Faisalabad. The officials have been directed to improve their performance regarding resolution of public complaints. The report indicated that strict action will be initiated in case the public complaints are not addressed in a satisfactory manner. The Prime Minister Office directed the FBR chairman to reopen 556 complaints and ensure their resolution on merit. The report also commended the performance of best performing officers. Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to review the reforms process in the Federal Board of Revenue and ordered the removal of corrupt elements within the tax collection body. The meeting headed by the Prime Minister was also attended by federal ministers and advisers including Hammad Azhar, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Shibli Faraz, Abdul Razak Dawood, Ishrat Hussain and Asim Saleem Bajwa.