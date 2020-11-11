ISLAMABAD : In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to automate tax collection system to facilitate the taxpayers, Federal Board of Revenue under the guidance of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, has signed an MoU with NADRA for real-time verification of CNICs and associated details.

Linking NADRA and FBR systems will help improve FBR’s service delivery standards for taxpayers as it will help to automate tax refunds prefill data in withholding statements and tax returns. It will also promote ease of doing business by saving time spent in regulatory compliance. In addition, this data linkage will facilitate onward linking of FBR’s system with other organizations. This has a huge potential for identification of persons who are either outside the tax net or conceal their income and assets.

Furthermore FBR has also launched the Maloomat TaxRayApp to facilitate the taxpayers’ and general public. This Application has been uploaded on the website of FBR. Taxpayers’ and general public can get the information about their assets and withholding deductions through Maloomat TaxRayApp. The information provided by this Application will help the taxpayers’ in filing their annual tax returns correctly.