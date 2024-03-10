ISLAMABAD: The Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) has imposed 25 percent sales tax on locally manufactured luxury vehicles.

According to the SRO issued by the FBR, this sales tax has been imposed on vehicles of 1400 cc and above, while vehicles worth Rs 40 lakh or more will also be subject to this tax.

According to FBR sources, 25% tax will also be levied on locally manufactured double cabin vehicles, while this tax is already levied on locally manufactured SUVs and CUVs and imported vehicles.

According to FBR sources, this SRO will not increase the overall tax rate, but it has adjusted the rate of various taxes.