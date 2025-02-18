Karachi: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has sealed outlets of famous brands for violating tax laws during an operation on Tariq Road. According to the FBR, the subordinate Regional Tax Office One has sealed outlets of famous brands for violating POS laws in various operations on Tariq Road. Chief Commissioner RTO One Dr. Faheem Muhammad said that the RTO One team conducted 3 operations under Rule 150Z of the Sales Tax Laws in a single day and in these operations, 3 famous shops selling children’s toys and other items, including an outlet of a famous fashion designer, were sealed. Dr. Faheem Muhammad said that the action against the famous outlets was taken for issuing receipts not linked to the POS system.