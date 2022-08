The results for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-ll will be released tomorrow, according to the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), which announced them on Tuesday (Wednesday).

The board said that the findings would be made public at 12:30pm via a tweet.

The chief guest at the ceremony for declaring the results would be Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training, the notification continued.