ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) released a statement on the SSC and HSSC exams that would be held in 2019.

All exams will be curriculum-based and based on students’ learning outcomes (SLOs), according to the national curriculum, the FBISE stated in the release.

According to the announcement, this would apply to the compulsory disciplines of English, Urdu, Pakistan Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, and Mathematics.

The board further observed that FBISE does not recommend any textbooks for the aforementioned subjects. It further said that all books provided and recommended by the board should be used as references.