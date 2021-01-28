ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that no one is above the law and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman will have to respond to the foreign funding of his party. He said this while addressing a meeting of ministers and government spokespersons

. During the meeting, the prime minister clarified that Justice (r) Azmat Saeed will investigate into the broadsheet scandal, adding that the former Supreme Court judge is an honorable and well-known judge. Barrister Shehzad also gave a briefing on important issues including Transparency International report, Broadsheet and land grabbers in the meeting.

He said that land worth more than Rs 1 billion was recovered from Khurram Dastgir. He said that the land grabbers would not be spared, adding that politics isn’t about standing with thieves