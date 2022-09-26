MULTAN: Fazlur Rehman, the leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), stated on Sunday that the audio leak from the Prime Minister’s House is a “serious subject.”

When speaking with the media, Fazlur Rehman stated he will advise Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take harsh measures about the audio leak. Ishaq Dar, the leader of the PML-N, returned to Pakistan, but no one had contacted me about it, according to Fazl.

Fazl suggested that the administration make use of Ishaq Dar’s expertise. Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former prime minister, came under fire from Maulana Fazl, who said that it had been established that Imran had gotten funds from Israel and India and that he had been exposed as a “lie” in all matters.

Imran was requested by Maulana Fazl to identify XYZ. The JUIF leader continued, “Imran’s agenda was not finished when we overthrew his government.”Fazl claimed that Imran Khan’s [Imran’s] entire politics is centred on the story of corruption and that he [PTI chairman] spent money and utilized institutions as a means of advancing his political agenda.

He continued to criticize the former prime minister. Fazl claimed that the PTI government had halted work on CPEC as a result of the PTI’s claim that his [Imran’s] government was involved in providing secret information about CPEC to the US.

Fazl claimed that since the CPEC project was one of China’s largest “investments,” China was unhappy with Pakistan.In a jab at former finance minister Shaukat Tarin, Maulana said that Tarin wanted Pakistan to declare bankruptcy.