ISLAMABAD : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met with Hamas leaders in Qatar to discuss current situation in Gaza and Palestine. JUI-F chief was accompanied by Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro and Mufti Abrar Ahmed Khan. The representative of Haman were led by head of Palestinian Parliament Abu Umer.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazlur Rehman said that Palestine is a free state and there is no justification for Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. The JUI-F chief also affirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the Palestinian cause.Fazlur Rehman said it is the duty of Muslims to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian territories from Zionist occupiers. Hamas leader thanked the JUI-F chief for the support and cooperation.