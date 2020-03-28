Fazlur Rehman directs volunteers to join govts’ efforts against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Keeping political rivalry aside at the time of the pandemic, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked his supporters to work as volunteers with federal and provincial disaster management authorities. In directives issued to the provincial office-bearers of the party, the JUI-F chief said that the party leaders should approach the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) of the provinces and provide them with the lists of party volunteers. Fazlur Rehman said that at the time of pandemic, all party activists stand alongside the administrations and institutes of the country. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting to finalize a mechanism to be adopted for ‘Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force’- a volunteer program aimed at carrying out activities at the time of the pandemic.

The premier chairing a consultative meeting attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, PM’s Principal Secretary Azam Khan, Shahzad Akber and others. The meeting devised a mechanism for recruitment in the tiger force and the functions they had to carry out while volunteering their services. Usman Dar was given responsibility on the matter while the prime minister would record a special message for the volunteers. The meeting decided that healthy youngsters aging above 18 years could register themselves for the force and would take part in managing affairs at the quarantine centres in urban and rural areas of the country. “They will also take care of patients quarantined at their homes along with providing guidelines to the masses in hospitals and public places,” the meeting decided besides the tigers would also collect data regarding suspected patients and unemployed people in their respective area of responsibility.

The volunteers will also assist police and local administration in implementing lockdown and would also identify hoarders and those hiking commodity prices. They would also take part in making announcements on behalf of the authorities and burial arrangements. “The tiger force members will be briefed on daily basis from government officials on their responsibilities,” the meeting decided.