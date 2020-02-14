Fazal-ur-Rehman should be tried under high treason article 6: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F)chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman should be tried for high treason under Article 6 of the constitution over his statement.

Talking to media persons, the prime minister said those who commit acts of corruption are afraid of army. I am neither corrupt nor making money illegally, he stressed. Names of Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen are not in the flour crisis report. There is a mafia present everywhere in the country which controls prices, he said.

Imran Khan admitted that the Competition Commission of Pakistan failed to play its role. He said electricity prices will not be increased as settlement will be made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the matter.

The premier said that the government is introducing laws for election reforms through which electronic voting and biometric system will be made compulsory. Imran Khan said Senate elections will not be conducted through secret balloting and the Senate election law of show of hands will be introduced. Imran Khan said his relationship with media is 40 years old and claimed that it was he who suggested General (retd) Pervez Musharraf to open television channels. I have been personally attacked for last one and half years and nowhere in a democratic country is a prime minister targeted like this, he said. INP