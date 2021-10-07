ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday welcomed the holding of first e-sports tournament in the country and stressed for further promotion of such events.

Talking to the leaders of 12 finalist teams of Free Fire Pakistan League competitions, the minister said the activity would promote e-sports, besides making the country famous globally due to such sports events. It was the first e-sports tournament in the country, the fruits of which would start reaping with the passage of time.

He said Pakistani youth had a great opportunity in the form of e-sports, during the corona pandemic. Pakistan children could win big prizes by participating in the e-sports torunaments. He said Garena was the world’s famous company which was organising Free Fire tournament in Pakistan in collaboration with Bigo.

The prizes of upto Rs 10 million were being offered to the winners of the Free Fire games. While the winners of national level competition would qualify to participate in the global competitions.

He said the children having interest in the games has the opportunity to win whopping prizes in such an early age. The meeting was also attended by team leaders of 12 finalist teams of the tournament, regional head of South Asia John Zhong and other representatives and other representatives.

The minister signed the jerseys of the participants of the Grand Finale and expressed best wishes for them. The grand final of Free Fire league would be held on October 10 in PC hotel, Karachi. The grand final would be live streamed on PTV, Youtube and fan page.