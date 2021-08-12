ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has commended Digital Media Wing for exposing the anti-Pakistan propaganda of Indo-Afghan security establishment.

In a tweet on Thursday, he emphasized the need for collective efforts to fight fake news and propaganda. He said Pakistani public opinion should be aware of the fact.

Sharing an extract from 2011 facebook page of Imran Khan, the Information Minister said this shows his views on Afghanistan are unchanged.

He said Imran Khan has always remained against war and consistently preached inclusiveness as only solution for stability of Afghanistan.