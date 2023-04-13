Fawad Chaudhry, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a former minister, claimed that the Constitution made the decision of the Supreme Court final and required elections to be held within 90 days.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he claimed that Pakistan’s legal system was being mocked. The courts issue orders, but they are ignored, he claimed.

The Supreme Court’s decision is binding under the constitution, and no government may object, Fawad continued.

According to the PTI leader, the PTI is working to preserve the supremacy of the judiciary. As usual, attorneys are present in court today, and the entire nation is supporting the Supreme Court.

He claimed that the PML-N had a track record of undermining the judiciary.

According to Fawad, the current administration is avoiding the election. He added that the PTI will form a negotiating team and that the prime minister would have to invite them to participate in negotiations.

The lawyer Azhar Siddique’s home was allegedly targeted at night, according to the PTI leader. At his home, a Molotov cocktail was launched in an effort to startle him.

Hammad Azhar remarked that the PDM government was in a panic when speaking at the event. Police killed Zile Shah by torturing him. The police officers claim they are “under pressure” when they speak with us in private.

